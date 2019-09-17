Where there’s no will, there’s a way — for free

What to consider when drafting a will

Marital status: If married, your marital regime plays a significant role as this will determine any legislative implications when leaving your assets to anyone other than your spouse. For example, if you are married in community of property, your and your spouse’s assets will form part of your deceased estate and your spouse will, by law, automatically be entitled to 50% of the combined asset value.

Minor children: Generally, benefits due to a minor (under the age of 18) from a deceased estate cannot go directly to the child, but indirectly through a testamentary trust, which is created in your will. Where the deceased parent had no will, all assets left to a minor will be sold and the cash paid into the guardian’s fund, a fund administered by the master of the high court. The funds will accumulate interest at the rates that apply from time to time and the minor’s guardian may claim for the beneficiaries’ expenses. The claims process is, however, time consuming and tedious and can take up to several weeks to be processed. Assets must be transferred to an heir but because a minor cannot legally sign documents, they cannot receive such assets in their names. That is why an executor may not pay cash into the bank account of a minor child.

However, if the only asset bequeathed to a minor child is fixed property, it could be transferred into their name, but the executor must apply for the master’s consent and, should the master grant such request, they will register a caveat ensuring that no person can bond or sell the property without the master’s written consent.

In most cases, the guardian will have to show they are financially capable to take full responsibility for the maintenance (general maintenance, municipal accounts, insurance, etc) of the property. The master may also require the guardian to provide them with a bond of security or other form of security. The master has full discretion on whether to allow for the property to be transferred and if requirements are not met, the master may insist that the property be sold and the proceeds be paid over to the guardian’s fund.

Investments such as shares and unit trusts, similarly, cannot be transferred directly to a minor child. You can state in your will that the inheritance of your minor child(ren) be administered in trust until they reach the age of 18 (or any later age that you may prefer). Your nominated trustees must manage the assets in the best interest of your child(ren), such as paying school fees and costs of further education.

Beneficiaries with special needs: A testamentary trust can also provide for dependants with special needs, such as handicapped children who require greater care. Your trustees must address these needs.

Guardians for minor children: You should nominate a guardian in your will to look after your minor children should both you and your spouse or partner die. If you have specified that a testamentary trust be set up at death, your child(ren)’s guardian will be able to carry out their responsibility in taking care of your child(ren)’s needs from funds paid out by the trust.

Nomination of an executor: You must nominate an executor of your estate to take over the administration and management of your estate on your death. To be an executor is not always an easy task as it requires certain expertise and adequate knowledge of deceased estates and the relevant laws that apply.

Burial preferences: You can indicate in your will if you want to be buried or cremated and also give instructions about organ donation. You should discuss your preferences with your next of kin to ensure your wishes are respected.

Asset and liability details: To ensure your executor is able to carry out the instructions according to your will, you must disclose details of all your assets, local and offshore, as well as liabilities. This is to establish a possible cash shortfall in your estate due to various charges and circumstances, for example, claims against your deceased estate, any maintenance claims from a divorced spouse, executor fees and administration charges.

• Source: Christel Botha, Fiduciary Services Manager at Alexander Forbes Retail Sales and Service Distribution