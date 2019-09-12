Two out of three of us are not saving for retirement

Two out of every three South Africans have no retirement plan and the number who are confident they have a well-executed plan has declined from 7% to 6% over the past year.

This aligns with the oft-quoted statistic from Treasury papers that only 6% of the country’s population are on track to retire comfortably.

The latest Retirement Reality report by financial services provider 10X Investments surveys the South Africans who should be saving for retirement and suggests that the retirement crisis has worsened over the past year, with even fewer people preparing for retirement than previously.

“There has been an increase in the number of people who say they don’t have a retirement plan and a decrease in the number of people who feel good about their retirement plan,” Steven Nathan, CEO at 10X Investments, explains.

The report by 10X, in collaboration with Brand Atlas, is based on online surveys among 10,780 economically active South Africans with a monthly income in excess of R7,600.

More than two thirds or 67% of respondents in the survey indicated they had no retirement plan, or just a vague idea of one — a five percentage point increase from the number reported in 2018.