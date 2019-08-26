Insurers pay record R15.1bn on fully underwritten individual life policies in 2018

SA life insurers paid out almost 100% of all death claims for fully underwritten individual life policies in 2018, official statistics show.

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in a statement that the value of the 33,545 claims paid out against fully underwritten individual life policies amounted to a record R15.1bn. This is more than double the R6.8bn paid out since Asisa started consolidating statistics in 2012, Rosemary Lightbody, senior policy adviser at Asisa, says.

Life insurers declined 0.7% or 222 claims against underwritten individual life policies in 2018.

Lightbody says although nondisclosure of material information made up more than half of the claims rejected by life insurers, it is encouraging that it has decreased significantly from 70.3% in 2012 to 55.4% in 2018.

Nondisclosure, which refers to policyholders not disclosing material information about a medical or lifestyle condition to secure lower premiums or to obtain cover without exclusions, came into the spotlight in 2018 when Momentum rejected a claim on the life of hijack-victim Nathan Ganas. He had apparently been diagnosed with raised blood sugar levels, which may have occurred before he completed his application for the policy in 2014.