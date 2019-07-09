Can SA’s smart beta funds get smarter?

In balloting its investors to change the mandate of the fund, CoreShares said investing in more than one factor will give investors more consistent returns and expose them to less timing risk than investing in a single “factor” or “style” strategy.

CoreShares is not the first manager to launch a multifactor fund. In 2013, Satrix developed a SmartCore multifactor index and on April 30 2019 it launched a unit trust that tracks the index, the Satrix SmartCore index fund. The index offers exposure to three factors: momentum, value and quality.

Fairtree launched a multifactor Smart Beta Prescient Fund exposed to the quality, value, momentum and volatility factors in equal weights in February 2016. The three-year history of the fund shows an average yearly return of 7.74%.

Other managers, such as Stanlib and Alexander Forbes, have yet to launch a multifactor fund for individual investors but offer retirement funds and other institutional clients portfolios that are exposed to the quality, momentum and value factors, says Zack Bezuidenhout, the head of S&P Dow Jones indices for SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.

While it may make sense to diversify across the different factors and benefit from the exposure to each at different points of the economic cycle, managers are not in agreement on how best to blend exposure to the different factors.

CoreShares will equally weight its exposure to the six factors in its fund (16.6% each) and rebalance quarterly. Rule says CoreShares doesn’t want to overestimate its ability to time the factors.

Satrix’s head of portfolio solutions, Jason Swartz, told a recent Actuarial Society of SA investment seminar that factor timing is the holy grail of investing.

He said research shows that when the economy is contracting, low volatility strategies are successful, but when it recovers, value strategies work well. As the economy shifts into an expansion phase, momentum strategies tend to do well, but when it slows down again it is time to move from value into growth strategies.

The problem smart beta managers face is how to set rules to time the moves. Satrix has tested portfolios that tilted towards the best-performing factor or towards the factors with the best valuations (share prices relative to earnings), but the results were disappointing, Swartz says.

While equally weighting exposure to momentum, value and quality shares gives you good diversification, Satrix has decided to invest in the shares with the strongest displays of all three of the factors, Swartz says.

This is also the approach chosen by S&P Dow Jones for its S&P SA Composite Quality, Value & Momentum Multi-factor Index, which it introduced three years ago.

Bezuidenhout says exposure to multiple factors through this bottom-up, “stock-level” selection process may increase overall exposure to the desired factors when compared with allocating to multiple single-factor portfolios, what is known as a top-down “index of indices” approach.

Bezuidenhout says multimanager Analytics is using this index for its multifactor portfolios. The index has a 5.52% a year return over three years to the end of June and 15.38% a year over 10 years to the end of June.

Stanlib is using four rules to determine its exposure to the different factors, says Ann Sebastian, a portfolio manager at Stanlib’s Index Investments. It will consider the phase of the economy, the valuation of the shares representing the factor, the trend driving the factor and whether there is more opportunity to outperform by investing in the shares best representing a factor because they are well ahead of other shares on key measures.

Absa’s index fund manager, NewFunds, has three single-factor funds based on indices developed by Wits. In February, it introduced three multifactor funds, which aim to manage the volatility of the fund because there is a strong relationship between volatility and drawdowns (the amount by which your fund value falls).

The Absa NewFunds Managed Volatility Defensive, Moderate Equity and High Growth funds have different levels of exposure to the momentum and quality factors. They manage the risk by increasing or decreasing exposure to these factors relative to cash on a daily basis.

Len Jordaan, head of ETF distribution at Absa, says the aim is to manage the exposure to risky equities to avoid falls in value as these require even larger increases in value to recover to where you were initially.

It may be too soon to determine the success of many of the newer strategies, but the cleverer smart beta strategies get, the higher the cost — although many are still significantly cheaper than actively managed funds.