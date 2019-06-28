Niche players give big short-term insurers a run for their money

SA-CSI founder and chair Prof Adré Schreuder says the strongest predictors of satisfaction in the insurance industry is the degree to which customers feel that their cover provides peace of mind, a factor, he said, that boils down to trust.

“This is a significant factor when you consider that the nature of insurance is to protect your most valuable assets in your time of need, returning your financial stability after a mishap,” he says. “It is very important that customers understand exactly what they are covered for during the sales and annual review process as this is where their expectations are born. The best way to achieve this is to drive simplicity in communication, remove jargon and provide sound advice.”

Hollard on the up

Santam scored a close second to Virseker, with Outsurance, Old Mutual and Auto & General managing to be “on-par” with the industry standard. According to Consulta, Hollard is the only insurer that has improved its overall customer satisfaction score since 2017.

Consulta says Virseker “has nailed it in terms of understanding its target market, their needs and their value proposition filters into that”.

Santam, on the other hand, managed to maintain its reputation as a trusted brand because of “its sheer size and advice-driven business model”. In addition to being aware of the threat from leaner and more focused players, “it should guard against being perceived as the more expensive brand in the market”, Consulta warns.

Consulta also cautions against the rise of digital disruptors. “The insurance sector is being heavily tested with fierce competition among current players in a relatively low-growth market. The entrance of new insure-tech brands is also upending traditional insurance models, as well as developing new markets that have largely been ignored by traditional insurers.”

Keep it simple and focus on the customer

Schreuder says that the findings show insurers must remove the jargon, be clear and design their business around the needs of consumers. “When customers have a clear understanding of what they are signing up for, there is a much lower chance that they will be disappointed at claims stage.”

He says this year’s SA-CSI also highlights that a speedy claims process is a strong driver of customer satisfaction.

Failure to get to grips with these parameters will mean the difference between barely surviving and growing in a low-growth environment.

Other key findings of the SA-CSI: