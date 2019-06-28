More employers fail to pay salary deductions to pension funds

In April, PFA Muvhango Lukhaimane took to task the Free State’s Kopanong local municipality, the board of trustees and the administrator of the SA Local Authorities Pension Fund, Fairsure Administration for failing to pay an estimated R58m in pension fund contributions collected from municipal workers to the workers’ pension fund. The transgressions occurred over the past six years.

In both the latest cases, fund members were left empty-handed when they left their jobs.

In the first case, a member of the Transport Sector Retirement Fund complained to the PFA that his employer, Afripoint Contracting Solutions, did not pay all his contributions to his fund. He worked for the company from September 2015 to January 2017.

It turned out that Afripoint registered the employee with the fund eight months after he started working and that the company was liquidated on 31 January 2017.

After he left the company, he did not receive the withdrawal benefit due to him, even though the company had deducted provident fund contributions from his salary every month.

In her determination, Lukhaimane criticised the Transport Sector Retirement Fund for not providing regular benefit statements to fund members.

“By not providing... their benefit statements, members are denied the opportunity to see if contributions are being paid (by the employer) or not,” she said.

Afripoint had a duty to pay contributions and to submit schedules to the Transport Sector Retirement Fund to show on whose behalf payments were being made. The fund, in turn had a duty to pay out benefits to members.

Unfortunately, the PFA could not issue an order to the employer to pay arrears contributions because the company had been liquidated.

“Due to the fact that the third respondent is no longer operating as a business, there is no legal entity against which an order for payment of arrear contributions can be made,” she said.

However, she instructed the Transport Sector Retirement Fund to be proactive and apply to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for the appointment of the liquidator for Afripoint.