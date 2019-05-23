Ombud comes down on advisers who push property syndication schemes

She died before the final determination, in which Ombud for Financial Services Providers Naresh Tulsie wrote: “In my view, the respondent positioned the investment to the deceased as the better option because of the income it offered, in contrast with the other products that seem to have been considered. The deceased, as confirmed by both herself and the respondent, relied entirely on this advice from the respondent.

“The respondent cannot now escape liability for the loss that was occasioned to the deceased estate when the product failed to deliver as advised it would.”

Contravention of code of conduct

Tulsie found that Van der Walt was in contravention of various sections of the general code of conduct for authorised financial service providers (FSP) and representatives, most notably that he failed to take into account McCabe’s personal circumstances and risk profile. He also contravened the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (Fais Act) by not being licensed to offer advice.

The ruling is one of a few that were issued by the Ombud for Financial Services Providers (Fais ombud) at the end of March that deal with property syndications. These follow similar rulings, such as those covered by Money regarding the Sharemax Zambezi property syndication scheme.

Broadly speaking, the property syndicates that “went bad” involve properties that were not able to generate income — often they were not developed, the properties were overvalued, or the properties were held in structures that ensured investors did not have direct ownership.

In many instances the advisers were driven by high commissions to sell to investors for whom these unlisted high-risk investments were wholly inappropriate.

During the period 2013 to 2015 there was a delay in processing complaints to the ombud regarding property syndications. This started with court action in 2011 that eventually found in favour of the ombud, but further actions in 2013 prompted the office to put a halt on processing property syndication cases.

However, after April 2015, when an important court appeal was finally decided, the office resumed processing property syndication complaints. During the period 2013 to 2015, the office received a further 2,000 property syndication complaints.