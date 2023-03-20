Markets

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST: Unu Health’s mission to bring down healthcare costs in SA

Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid

20 March 2023 - 17:31 Mudiwa Gavaza
Dr Phatho Zondi, COO and Tania Joffe, CEO, at Unu Health. PICTURE: Supplied
Dr Phatho Zondi, COO and Tania Joffe, CEO, at Unu Health. PICTURE: Supplied

Affordable healthcare, through the use of technology, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Unu Health: CEO Tania Joffe and COO Dr Phatho Zondi. 

Unu Health is a company that’s been funded by Standard Bank to help bring down healthcare costs for consumers. The company essentially used a network of doctors, pharmacies and employers on one platform to make this happen. 

Virtual sessions instead of in-person are another element in the chain.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid by partnering with employers to support access to primary healthcare for their employees.

Topics of discussion include: Unu’s business model; the company’s strategy to bring down healthcare costs while maintaining profitability; the use of technology and social enterprise in healthcare; and plans for an expansion into the rest of Africa. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | I will fix load-shedding, Ramokgopa declares

Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng,  sat down with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity
National
3 days ago

PODCAST | Keeping an eye on SA’s critical infrastructure

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
Markets
4 days ago

PODCAST | Efforts to bring down fibre internet costs attract funding for TooMuchWifi

TooMuchWifi has more than 400,000 customers in more than 40 communities
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Popular Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in four months as global efforts help ease ...

Markets

JSE firms but rand underperforms as protests get under way

Markets

Watch: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Related Articles

Netcare reports steady improvement in financial performance

Companies / Healthcare

Medical tourism takes dive in Hungary amid wary foreigners

World / Europe

Adcock Ingram declares higher dividend after rise in profit

Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare shares soar on news of interest in its imaging business

Companies / Healthcare