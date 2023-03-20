PODCAST: Unu Health’s mission to bring down healthcare costs in SA

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
Solutions to load-shedding are crucial to SA’s agricultural outlook
Kgosientso Ramokgopa says the workers of Eskom will be the driving force behind ending load-shedding in SA
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The metals processing company, which is grappling with load-shedding, has already lowered its guidance for the rest of its financial year
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Zwelakhe Mnguni, portfolio manager at Benguela Global Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
The model that first debuted in SA in the 1980s is now sold in over 70 countries worldwide
Affordable healthcare, through the use of technology, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Unu Health: CEO Tania Joffe and COO Dr Phatho Zondi.
Unu Health is a company that’s been funded by Standard Bank to help bring down healthcare costs for consumers. The company essentially used a network of doctors, pharmacies and employers on one platform to make this happen.
Virtual sessions instead of in-person are another element in the chain.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid by partnering with employers to support access to primary healthcare for their employees.
Topics of discussion include: Unu’s business model; the company’s strategy to bring down healthcare costs while maintaining profitability; the use of technology and social enterprise in healthcare; and plans for an expansion into the rest of Africa.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST: Unu Health’s mission to bring down healthcare costs in SA
Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid
Affordable healthcare, through the use of technology, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Unu Health: CEO Tania Joffe and COO Dr Phatho Zondi.
Unu Health is a company that’s been funded by Standard Bank to help bring down healthcare costs for consumers. The company essentially used a network of doctors, pharmacies and employers on one platform to make this happen.
Virtual sessions instead of in-person are another element in the chain.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid by partnering with employers to support access to primary healthcare for their employees.
Topics of discussion include: Unu’s business model; the company’s strategy to bring down healthcare costs while maintaining profitability; the use of technology and social enterprise in healthcare; and plans for an expansion into the rest of Africa.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | I will fix load-shedding, Ramokgopa declares
PODCAST | Keeping an eye on SA’s critical infrastructure
PODCAST | Efforts to bring down fibre internet costs attract funding for TooMuchWifi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in four months as global efforts help ease ...
JSE firms but rand underperforms as protests get under way
Watch: Market Report
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Related Articles
Netcare reports steady improvement in financial performance
Medical tourism takes dive in Hungary amid wary foreigners
Adcock Ingram declares higher dividend after rise in profit
Life Healthcare shares soar on news of interest in its imaging business