PODCAST | Navigating volatility in global markets

Listen to part 3 of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Business Day columnist Michael Avery

03 June 2022 - 09:51
Picture: 123RF/imanolqs
One of the most used words in company results announcements during the recent earnings period has been volatility with a capital V. The shockwaves caused by factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s zero-Covid policy have made financial planning and investing challenging for corporates and individuals alike.

But are global markets more volatile today than they used to be? Is volatility necessarily bad for business? And how should businesses and investors be responding to it to mitigate its effects?

Dhiren Mansingh, head of Treasury sales and structuring at Investec, and Tertia Jacobs, chief economist of Investec Corporate and Institutional Bank, share their views with Business Day columnist Michael Avery in this episode of the Investec Business Made Human podcast.

This article was paid for by Investec.

