Covid-19 pushes Lufthansa debt up by €10bn

Airline expects private trips to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

10 April 2022 - 18:13 Claudia Maedler
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Deutsche Lufthansa has about €10bn more debt because of the coronavirus pandemic, says CEO Carsten Spohr. 

“That’s the price tag,” Spohr said in an interview with newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende. “It was expensive.” 

The German carrier hopes its Swiss airline will pay back its pandemic-related government-backed loans by the end of the year because interest rates on them are high, the CEO said, adding that the unit is not for sale.

Lufthansa expects private trips to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023. The company is already seeing a “catch-up effect”, with bookings to some destinations surging above 2019 levels. The CEO is more sceptical regarding a recovery for business travel, saying it is too early to quantify if the pandemic will reduce work trips by 5%, 10% or 15%.

Lufthansa and its peers are also wrestling with Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has triggered an oil shock and forced carriers to cancel or reroute long-haul journeys to avoid shuttered airspace.

While Lufthansa has hedged about two thirds of its kerosene needs for this year, rising oil prices will eventually lead to higher ticket prices, Spohr said. 

“If the price of oil goes up $10 a barrel, the ticket price goes up $10 on average,” he said.

