Market data - October 17 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
SA’s recycling industry is a huge success even by international standards, writes Hugh Tyrrell, so changing it could be disastrous
Judicial inquiry to probe fund manager's transactions, directors, staff
CEO Jebb McIntosh says the national new-vehicle market continued the sideways cycle that has been in place for the past 2-3 years
Public hearings on the Integrated Resource Plan are under way in Parliament
Tashmia Ismail-Saville is CEO of Youth Employment Services (YES), a business-led collaboration with government and labour to create work opportunities for unemployed youth
SA asset managers have to think differently about their performance fees to encourage fairness, transparency and reduce complexity, industry experts say.
Shaun Bartlett certainly has a unique connection to Mandela that few can claim
Judges praised Milkman, an exploration of Northern Ireland's three decades of violence known as The Troubles told through the voice of a young woman, as ‘utterly distinctive’
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Please sign in or register to comment.