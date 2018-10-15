Market data - October 15 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Angela Merkel’s ally in Bavaria took a gamble on anti-immigration sentiment — and lost, writes Leonid Bershidsky
With the population’s life expectancy rising, we need more time to take care of our aged, says Hendri Terblanche, who is petitioning for elder care leave
The party was key in investigating others, now it must use the same standards on itself
The US department store giant becomes the latest marquee victim of the online era
There has been a 104% increase in SIM swap incidents to 8,254 from 4,040 incidents
Tashmia Ismail-Saville is CEO of Youth Employment Services (YES), a business-led collaboration with government and labour to create work opportunities for unemployed youth
The Belgian beermaker pays its shareholders way more than the industry average, yet its $109bn debt is much higher. This is clearly unsustainable
Western Province led 34-7 at halftime when the game was called off due to torrential rain and lightning
Photographer Robert Hamblin supplied material for ‘debates around body politics in a post-apartheid era’ in his Iziko National Gallery exhibition
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Please sign in or register to comment.