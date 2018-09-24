Market data - September 21 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Ramaphosa’s recovery plan is long on structural reforms and short on macroeconomic policy tools to kickstart the economy (and keep ANC voters employed)
Department of Trade and Industry and most of its agencies achieve clean audit from the auditor-general in 2017/2018 financial year
An Institute of Race Relations poll shows job creation, not land, is the priority issue for voters
Under the terms of the deal, each Randgold shareholder will receive 6.1280 new Barrick shares for each share of the African rival
State-owned enterprises collectively had a R360bn budget and were expected to play a role in the government's R50bn plan to boost the economy, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on ...
Danilo Acquisto is the CEO of Special Effects Media SA and an entrepreneur
Almost 500 approved funds buy you a piece of the action abroad
The stunning return to form of Tiger Woods culminates in his first tournament victory for five years
Repair firm iFixit this week published some of the first detailed teardowns of the new iPhones
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Please sign in or register to comment.