WATCH: Stock pick — Glacier Capital Enhancer

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Glacier Capital Enhancer as his stock pick of the day.

He says it “is basically a 100% capital guarantee”. If the market does not fall, there is an unlimited upside beyond that. If the market does nothing, you get your money back plus 80%, and if the market falls, you get your money back.

