Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — Glacier Capital Enhancer

09 February 2018 - 08:20 Business Day TV
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Glacier Capital Enhancer as his stock pick of the day.

He says it “is basically a 100% capital guarantee”. If the market does not fall, there is an unlimited upside beyond that. If the market does nothing, you get your money back plus 80%, and if the market falls, you get your money back.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about Glacier Capital Enhancer

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about Glacier Capital Enhancer

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Rand back over R12/$ as ‘Zexit’ drags on

December’s mining and manufacturing data will provide clues on SA’s fourth-quarter GDP growth
Markets
1 day ago

Gold barely rises as equities sell-off is seen as a blip

Despite Wall Street seeing its biggest decline since 2011, gold struggles as the dollar rebounds; palladium prices hit their lowest since December
Markets
2 days ago

What’s to blame for the latest stock crash

While many are scratching their heads after such a good January, the week’s crash may be overdue: here’s why
Markets
3 days ago

JSE stabilises, led by surge in property stocks and retailers

But FX Pro analysts say that despite a Dow recovery, it is too soon to talk about growth or to celebrate another victory of the bull market
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Renewed global stock rout augurs badly for the JSE
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes down on jittery market sentiment
Markets

Rand softer as Bank of England turns hawkish
Markets

Global stocks on shaky ground as major US indices fall 1%
Markets

Fresh Wall Street falls hit Asian markets
Markets