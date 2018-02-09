Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Glacier Capital Enhancer
09 February 2018 - 08:20
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Glacier Capital Enhancer as his stock pick of the day.
He says it “is basically a 100% capital guarantee”. If the market does not fall, there is an unlimited upside beyond that. If the market does nothing, you get your money back plus 80%, and if the market falls, you get your money back.
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about Glacier Capital Enhancer
