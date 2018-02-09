Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Business Day TV: Stock picks – Mediclinic and CSG Holdings

09 February 2018 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose CSG Holdings as his stock pick of the day, while Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management picked Mediclinic International.

CSG Holdings, a R500m market cap company, has a catering and a recruitment section within the business as well as some security services operations, including armed response. All three of the services it offers are geared towards the SA economy. Combrinck said the company, which reminded him of a small Bidvest, was trading at a ridiculously low valuation.

Mediclinic International has been out of favour for a while, with the bad timing of its Dubai acquisitions. The share price was around R210 but has dropped to R95 — a 50% discount to what it was in the “high times”. Despite this, Smit said Mediclinic was a quality company and was known as a quality group in Switzerland and SA.

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talks to Business Day about CSG Holdings, while Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management discusses Mediclinic International

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

CSG Holdings sees acquisition opportunities in weak economy

The company grew revenue in the six months to end-September by 26% to R1.1bn, ‘through both organic and acquisitive growth’
Companies
2 months ago

A look at the security services sector

CSG and Trellidor have been acquisitive, and they have the capacity to snag further deals to bulk up their offerings
Money & Investing
7 months ago

CSG spots the gap in consolidation of security sector

CEO Pieter Dry says the fragmented local security sector still offers huge potential for consolidation
Companies
8 months ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Mediclinic: physician, heal thyself

Walking away from Spire was the right course, writes Lex
Opinion
2 months ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: For sale: one PR agency. Soiled

What is it about the British upper classes that they think they can still run roughshod over nation states?
Opinion
5 months ago

Counting the costs as investments in the Middle East drag on Mediclinic’s profit

CEO Danie Meintjes explains Mediclinic’s strained Middle East strategy to Giulietta Talevi
Companies
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Renewed global stock rout augurs badly for the JSE
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes down on jittery market sentiment
Markets

Rand softer as Bank of England turns hawkish
Markets

Global stocks on shaky ground as major US indices fall 1%
Markets

Fresh Wall Street falls hit Asian markets
Markets