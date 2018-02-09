WATCH: Business Day TV: Stock picks – Mediclinic and CSG Holdings

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose CSG Holdings as his stock pick of the day, while Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management picked Mediclinic International.

CSG Holdings, a R500m market cap company, has a catering and a recruitment section within the business as well as some security services operations, including armed response. All three of the services it offers are geared towards the SA economy. Combrinck said the company, which reminded him of a small Bidvest, was trading at a ridiculously low valuation.

Mediclinic International has been out of favour for a while, with the bad timing of its Dubai acquisitions. The share price was around R210 but has dropped to R95 — a 50% discount to what it was in the “high times”. Despite this, Smit said Mediclinic was a quality company and was known as a quality group in Switzerland and SA.