WATCH: What is happening on the bond market?

South African bonds were marginally stronger on Tuesday, as the euro strengthened further against the dollar in volatile trade.

The euro found some support from positive European GDP numbers for 2017, but the dollar reversed earlier gains to trade weaker against most emerging-market currencies.

By the close the benchmark R186 was hardly changed at 8.54%.

Yunus January from Futuregrowth Asset Management talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about what is happening on global and local bond markets.