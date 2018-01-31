WATCH: Stock picks — dollar-rand and Trellidor

Markets

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose exchange rate movements, specifically dollar-rand trade, as his stock pick of the day, while Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Trellidor Holdings.

Verster advises taking money offshore but keeping it in cash.

Trellidor is sitting at a price-earning ration of nine. The company has been in business for about 30 years and has the same management team that started the company. It is also a highly liquid company for the small investor.

