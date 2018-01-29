WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Markets

29 January 2018 - 08:40 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Old Mutual (R4053/-0.47%) as his stock pick of the day.

Old Mutual is planning to unbundle into four businesses. The group is also unbundling about 30% of their 50% shares in Nedbank to existing shareholders.

If one splits up the four parts and then adds up their value as individual businesses, you are left with about R48 a share. Investors hoping for this outcome to the split later this year are eager to get a look in.

