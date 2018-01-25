Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What will Davos make of Donald Trump?

25 January 2018 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/JEENAH MOON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/JEENAH MOON

More than a thousand people protested in central Zurich on Wednesday against the planned arrival of US president Donald Trump in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The US president is due to make a speech at the gathering of international business and political leaders on Friday.

Tutwa Consulting MD Peter Draper spoke to Business Day TV from Davos, discussing sentiment towards the US and how much it matters that the world’s biggest economy is open for business.

Tutwa Consulting MD Peter Draper speaks to Business Day TV from the World Economic Forum in Davos

US team takes Trumpism to Davos

Officials hit back at suggestions globalisation is being undermined
World
6 hours ago

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: Globalisation and capitalism are introduced to populism

Interminable results from CEOs; ‘Towards Better Capitalism’; PepsiCo’s words of wisdom — and Trump, it’s all in a ...
Opinion
17 hours ago

Brighter futures as JSE hits another record and Dow soars

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied below a three-year high, with expectations of a build in US crude stocks weighing on the market
Markets
17 hours ago

Reasons why Donald Trump decided to take the Davos stage

Obama never did it, he wants to show off, he wants to prove how stable he is, he wants to rub shoulders with the elite ... it’s a fairly long ...
World
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Rand steady below R12 to the dollar, benefited by a host of factors
Markets

Rand starts the day with a dip under R11.90/$
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE reaches another record on firmer rand
Markets

Rand breaks through R12 to the dollar for first time since May 2015
Markets

Rand hits R11.85/$ as dollar retreats against euro
Markets