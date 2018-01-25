WATCH: What will Davos make of Donald Trump?

More than a thousand people protested in central Zurich on Wednesday against the planned arrival of US president Donald Trump in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The US president is due to make a speech at the gathering of international business and political leaders on Friday.

Tutwa Consulting MD Peter Draper spoke to Business Day TV from Davos, discussing sentiment towards the US and how much it matters that the world’s biggest economy is open for business.