Daily Stock Pick
WATCH: Stock pick — Growthpoint
25 January 2018 - 10:01
Nesi Chetty from Momentum Investments chose Growthpoint Properties as his stock pick of the day.
In a low-interest earning recovery environment, a company like Growthpoint is a good option, he says, adding that the opportunity to buy at the current forward yield of about 8% is quite rare.
Growthpoint has mature assets like V&A Waterfront in Cape Town where trading densities are above average.
