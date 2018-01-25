WATCH: Stock pick — Growthpoint

Markets

A view of Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Picture: SA TOURISM
Nesi Chetty from Momentum Investments chose Growthpoint Properties as his stock pick of the day.

In a low-interest earning recovery environment, a company like Growthpoint is a good option, he says, adding that the opportunity to buy at the current forward yield of about 8% is quite rare.

Growthpoint has mature assets like V&A Waterfront in Cape Town where trading densities are above average.

 

Nesi Chetty from Momentum Investments talks to Business Day TV about Growthpoint Properties

