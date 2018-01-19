Markets

Market Analysis on Business Day TV

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

19 January 2018 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx has chosen Bidcorp (R282.61/-2.21%) as her stock pick of the day because the longer rand hedges are a better option.

Bidcorp, whose CEO is Bernard Berson, took quite a big smackdown on Thursday, but Cremen says it is a good quality company with good management and it is in the right segment of the market for good consumer strength overseas.

Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx talks to Business Day about Bidcorp

