WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp
19 January 2018 - 08:19
Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx has chosen Bidcorp (R282.61/-2.21%) as her stock pick of the day because the longer rand hedges are a better option.
Bidcorp, whose CEO is Bernard Berson, took quite a big smackdown on Thursday, but Cremen says it is a good quality company with good management and it is in the right segment of the market for good consumer strength overseas.
