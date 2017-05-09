Bonds weaken amid changing sentiment and uncertainty

The South African bond market was weaker on Tuesday before midday, tracking the rand. The rand was weaker against the dollar, shedding 0.5% in intra-day trade. Bonds usually track the rand.

Last week’s equity outflows amounted to R6.6bn while the bond market had inflows of R2.4bn.

Nedbank analysts said the political uncertainty that stemmed from the Cabinet reshuffle and the firing of the finance minister led to the biggest five-week outflows in the stock market. These foreign flows have been mired by changing sentiment with the stock market having borne the brunt of much of this.

Foreign investors have, however, taken advantage of this rise in political uncertainty and bond yields to buy bonds at higher levels.

At 11.33am, the benchmark R186 was at 8.795% from Monday’s 8.715% and that of the R207 at 7.635% from 7.555%.