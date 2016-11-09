Bonds weaken on Trump victory as possibility of a US rate hike decline

South African bonds were weaker at midday on Wednesday as the local market remained under pressure from a weaker rand after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

After initially firming, bond yields weakened as a US rate hike in December seems increasingly unlikely following Trump’s win.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.75% from 8.645% on Tuesday.

After initially firming US treasury bonds were sharply weaker in anticipation of a weaker Dow.

The benchmark US 10-year weakened 5.36% to yield 1.925% from 1.8558%. It firmed to 1.82% in earlier trade.

The UK 10-year gilt weakened 4.33% to 1.1772% from 1.1294%.

Dow futures were 800 points lower in morning trade.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the prospect of a Trump presidency injected uncertainty into the market, with expectations of inconsistency and volatility.

"An interesting additional outcome would be that US yields were likely to weaken, as the US Federal Reserve’s Federal open market committee would in all likelihood stand neutral on rates."

That would take the possibility of a December US rate hike almost entirely off the table, Momentum said.