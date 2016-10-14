Stronger greenback knocks gold

London — Gold fell on Friday as the dollar rose and investors focused on US retail sales data and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could put the central bank on track to raise interest rates by year-end.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,253/oz by 10.24am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3% at $1,254/oz.

"We are in the midst of one of those large Fed-related moves — we saw an almost $100 upswing in June and July and we are now seeing a $100 decline in September and October as markets see a Fed rate hike coming in," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.

The dollar gained 0.4% against a basket of six major currencies.

Friday’s US retail sales data at 12.30pm GMT will be followed by remarks by Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen, who will address a Boston Fed economics conference at which Boston Fed governor Eric Rosengren will also speak. The Fed’s minutes of its last rate-setting meeting, released on Wednesday, showed several policy makers felt a rate hike was warranted "relatively soon" if the US economy continued to strengthen, and prompted investors to raise their bets of an increase at its December policy meeting. Markets are now pricing in around a 70% chance that the Fed will move.

Gold is highly sensitive to increases in US interest rates, which can lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding gold.

"The dollar will likely push higher going into year-end, offering gold its most formidable headwind and even countering the impact of weaker equities," INTL FCStone said in a note.

Spot gold may consolidate further in a narrow range of $1,250/oz-$1,266/oz for one day before falling to the October 7 low of $1,241.20, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28% to 961.57 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.2% to $17.42/oz. The metal was on track for its third consecutive weekly loss.

Platinum rose 0.2% to $934/oz, but was still down 3.6% for the week.

Palladium was unchanged at $638.20 after touching a new three-month low of $633.22/oz.

Reuters