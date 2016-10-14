Positive global market sentiment lifts JSE

The JSE closed more than 1% firmer on Friday as buying dominated global markets, after China’s consumer and producer inflation came in better than expected. This followed disappointing trade data from the country on Thursday.

China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, while the market had expected a drop of only 3.2%. On Friday data showed the producer price index turned positive for the first time since 2012, lifting market sentiment.

Three US banks, which reported stronger-than-expected profits on Friday, also contributed to positive market sentiment.

The JSE all share closed 1.29% higher at 51,146.80 points with the top 40 adding 1.48%.

Industrials and banks led the gains, adding 1.89% and 0.74% respectively.

Gold miners fell 1.48% amid a softer gold price and as investors sold safe-haven assets.

In late trade the gold price had dipped 0.30% to $1,254.05 an ounce from late trade on Thursday.

The Dow Jones was 0.83% firmer at the JSE’s close, the UK’s FTSE 100 0.82%, the French CAC 40 1.83% and Germany’s Dax 1.77%.

In the US, banking group JP Morgan’s third-quarter results beat market expectations.

Profit slipped to $6.29bn from $6.8bn in the previous comparable quarter when the bank benefited from a one-time $2.2bn tax benefit, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Shortly after, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported lower profits for the quarter, but both banks still beat Wall Street estimates, it said.

JP Morgan’s share price climbed 1.2%, Citigroup’s 2.2% and Wells Fargo 0.6%.

Among individual shares, Anglo American closed 1.44% higher at R175.16 and BHP Billiton added 1.52% to R209.84.

Sasol dipped 0.73% to R395.09 as the price of Brent crude slipped 0.58% to $51.63.

Gold Fields fell 2.99% to R57.99 and Harmony 1.57% to R41.97.

Banking share FirstRand lifted 1.15% to R43.99 and Capitec closed 0.89% firmer at R659.77.

Allied Electronics recouped Thursday’s losses, when it slumped 9.35%, adding 9.49% to R6.69. The counter rocketed more than 18% on Wednesday after the company said headline earnings per share for the half-year ended August 31 were expected to be between 51c and 56c, or between 4% and 14%, higher.

