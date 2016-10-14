MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on strong Chinese producer inflation numbers

The JSE closed more than 1% firmer on Friday as buying dominated global markets after China’s consumer and producer inflation came in better than expected. This followed disappointing trade data from the country on Thursday.

China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, while market had expected a drop of just 3.2%. On Friday data showed the producer price index turned positive for the first time since 2012, lifting sentiment.

The JSE all share closed 1.29% higher at 51,146.80 points with the top 40 adding 1.48%.

Industrials and banks led the gains, adding 1.89% and 0.74% respectively.

Gold miners fell 1.48% amid a softer gold price and as investors sold safe-haven assets.

In late trade the gold price had dipped 0.30% to $1,254.05 an ounce.

The all share ended the week on a relatively stable level, losing 1% after dropping sharply by 2.04% on Thursday. It is still up 0.89% in the year to date.

Three US banks, which reported stronger than expected profits on Friday, also contributed to the overall positive market sentiment.

JP Morgan’s third-quarter results beat market expectations. Profit slipped to $6.29bn from $6.8bn in the previous comparable quarter when the bank benefited from a one-time $2.2bn tax benefit, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Shortly after, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported lower profits for the quarter, but both banks still beat Wall Street estimates, it said.

JP Morgan’s share price climbed 1.2%, Citigroup’s 2.2% and Wells Fargo 0.6%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American closed 1.44% higher at R175.16 and BHP Billiton added 1.52% to R209.84.

Sasol dipped 0.73% to R395.09 as the price of Brent crude slipped 0.58% to $51.63.

The rand was slightly firmer against major global currencies in the early evening even though political uncertainty continued to cloud sentiment.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said through his attorney on Friday he would not be taking National Director of Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’s advice to make representations regarding the fraud charges laid against him, citing a lack of confidence in Abrahams affording him a fair hearing.

At 6pm the rand was at R14.2444 to the dollar from a previous close of R14.2558. It was at R17.3649 to the pound from R17.4712.

South African bonds tracked the rand firmer. At 6pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.825% from Thursday’s 8.890%.

South African futures were higher as the market followed the firmer JSE. In the early evening the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 1.38% at 44,985 points, with 33,746 contracts traded from 50,746 on Thursday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner

