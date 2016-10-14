JSE opens firmer as banks recover in ‘skittish’ trade

The JSE opened firmer on Friday as industrials and banks staged a recovery on firmer Asian markets.

Asian markets shrugged off a weaker performance on Thursday after official data showed China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, way below market expectations of a 3.2% drop.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.49% and the Hang Seng rose 0.97%.

The Dow Jones closed 0.25% weaker on Thursday as financial stocks disappointed ahead of quarterly results from Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup, which are due out later in the day.

At 9.25am the all share was 0.72% firmer at 50,858.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.83%. Resources rose 0.85%. Industrials were up 0.83%. Banks added 0.72%.

The gold index was down 1.12% after the dollar strengthened against the euro. Spot gold shed 0.16% to $1,255/oz.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said in an early morning note that US equities traded lower on Thursday but closed well off session lows as investors digested weak trade data from China while reassessing the possibility of a US rate hike.

"The overall tone of the market has become more skittish, with volatility and inconsistency characterising the trading environment," Momentum said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American rose 1.89% to R175.95.

British American Tobacco added 0.34% to R849.36.

Harmony lost 1.74% to R41.90.

Among banks, FirstRand added 1.17% to R44 and Nedbank rose 0.54% to R212.64.

Resilient rose 1.59% to R113. Growthpoint added 1.40% to R24.54.

Remgro rose 0.29% to R217.85.

PSG added 0.23% to R204.37.