JSE gains more than 1% as global market sentiment turns positive

The JSE was stronger at midday on Friday as stocks across the board gained in line with firmer global markets.

Global market sentiment turned positive after shrugging off weaker-than-expected Chinese export data that was released on Thursday.

China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, way below market expectations of a 3.2% drop.

Chinese producer price data released on Friday turned positive for the first time since 2012, lifting market sentiment.

At 12.49pm the all share was 1.32% higher at 51,158.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.48%.

Industrials and banks gained 1.63% and 1.14% respectively, while gold miners retreated as investors sold safe-haven bullion amid risk-on trade. The gold index fell 1.96% and the price of spot gold was down 0.37% at $1,253.20/oz.

TreasuryOne head of currency dealing Wichard Cilliers said platinum-group metals were getting knocked hard as they found themselves at new lows for the month.

"This seems to have stemmed from the worrying Chinese trade figures released on Thursday as well as the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the looming US Federal Reserve rate increase," he said.

The six platinum-group metals are ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium and platinum.

US futures markets are pointing to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500 and investors are waiting for US bank earnings reports later on Friday for clues on the health of the US financial sector and the broader economy.

JP Morgan Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo are all scheduled to report their third-quarter earnings.

Investors are also waiting for the release of US retail sales figures, with a strong number bound to increase expectations of a US interest-rate increase in December.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American gained 2.23% to R176.53 and BHP Billiton added 1.99% to R210.81. Richemont lifted 2.85% to R96.64.

Gold miners GoldFields shed 2.91% to R58.04 and Harmony lost 2.13% to R41.73.

Banking stocks FirstRand lifted 1.68% to R44.22 and Capitec Bank gained 1.56% to R664.20.

Buildmax was unchanged at 18c after the company said on Friday its headline loss per share for the six months ended August 31 was expected to be between 9c and 11c, from a loss of 31.2c in the year-earlier period.