Gold lower on dollar gains after US data boosts rate hike prospect

LONDON — Gold fell on Friday as the dollar rose after US economic data came in within analysts’ expectations, cementing assumptions of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve by year-end.

US retail sales rebounded 0.6% in September after declining 0.2% in August. Producer prices also rose broadly last month to record their biggest year-on-year increase since December 2014.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,253.61 an ounce by 11.54am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% at $1,254.70 an ounce.

"We are in the midst of one of those large Fed-related moves -we saw an almost $100 upswing in June and July and we are now seeing a $100 decline in September and October as markets see a Fed rate hike coming in," said ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan.

The dollar gained 0.3% against a basket of six major currencies. Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Friday that investors were probably right in placing "very high" odds on a US interest rate increase in December, a step he argues is already overdue.

Rosengren’s comments came as he opened a two-day conference on economics that will include a lunch address by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. The Fed’s minutes of its last rate-setting meeting, released on Wednesday, showed several policymakers felt a rate hike was warranted "relatively soon" if the US economy continued to strengthen. That prompted investors to raise their bets on an increase at its December policy meeting.

Markets are now pricing in around a 70% chance that the Fed will move.

Gold is highly sensitive to increases in US interest rates, which can lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

"The dollar will likely push higher going into year-end, offering gold its most formidable headwind and even countering the impact of weaker equities," INTL FCStone said in a note.

Spot gold may consolidate further in a narrow range of $1,250-$1,266 per ounce for one day before falling to the October 7 low of $1,241.20, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28% to 961.57 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver inched up 0.1% at $17.46 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.5% to $932.25 an ounce, after touching its lowest since March in the previous session. It was down 3.5% for the week.

"The fact that the platinum price is low in comparison to gold should generate more demand from the jewellery industry," Commerzbank said in a note.

Palladium was unchanged at $638.10 after touching a new three-month low of $633.22 an ounce.

Reuters