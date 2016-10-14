Markets

Futures track JSE and global markets stronger

14 October 2016 - 18:24 PM Staff Writer

South African futures were higher on Friday as the market followed a firmer close on the JSE.

The JSE all share ended the day 1.29% higher at 51,146.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 1.48%.

Industrials were 1.89% higher following a strong performance from Naspers, which closed 4.70% firmer at R2,294.99 as Chinese inflationary data came in higher than expected, thereby allaying concerns over the country’s growth following the release of worse than expected trade data on Thursday.

Naspers owns 34% of Chinese internet company Tencent.

Food and drug retailers added 1.68%, while the gold index shed 1.48%.

At 5.56pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.45% stronger at 18,180.88 points. At the same time, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 1.38% at 44,985 points, with 33,746 contracts traded from 50,746 on Thursday.

