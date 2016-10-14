Bonds slightly firmer in subdued trade

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Friday morning but trade remained subdued as local political and fiscal concerns weighed on sentiment.

Bonds continued to weaken in tandem with the rand on Thursday amid uncertainty over fraud charges laid against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Group said local markets remained focused on local political developments, including those around the finance minister, the urgent interdict against the release of the public protector’s report into state capture and the student protests.

Other analysts said heightened concern over the possibility that SA’s sovereign rating would be downgraded before the end of the year was also weighed on sentiment.

At 9.04am the R186 was bid at 8.880% and asked at 8.850% from a previous 8.890%. The R207 was bid at 8.080% from a previous 8.095%.

