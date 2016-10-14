Bonds marginally firmer in line with steady rand

South African bonds were slightly firmer at midday on Friday as the rand managed to stabilise after weakening on Thursday.

The rand and bonds weakened on Thursday after worse-than-expected Chinese trade data for September resulted in investors selling emerging-market assets.

The rand gained against the dollar later on Thursday as markets began to see the weak Chinese data as reducing the probability of a US rate increase in December, NKC Research analysts said.

South African bond prices had rebounded a little from the one-month lows reached on Wednesday, the analysts said.

At 11.07am the R186 was bid at 8.860% and asked at 8.840% from a previous 8.890%. The R207 was bid at 8.095% from a previous 8.095%. The rand was stable at R14.2652 to the dollar from R14.2558/$ previously.

Local and global markets are now waiting for September US retail sales data, scheduled for release later on Friday. Strong data are likely to boost the expectation of a US rate increase in December, which would strengthen the dollar and subsequently weigh on the rand and local bonds.

Retail sales were weak in both July and August and a strong rebound could reignite selling pressure in US treasuries, Standard Chartered Bank said.