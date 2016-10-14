Markets

Bonds gain traction in line with firmer rand

14 October 2016 - 17:02 PM Madeleine van Niekerk

South African bonds were firmer late on Friday as they took their cue from a stronger rand.

The local currency gained after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s attorney Tebogo Malatji said in a statement on Friday that Gordhan had decided not to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), over two fraud charges he was set to face in November.

Malatji said the reason for this decision was that Gordhan did not have any confidence in National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’s ability or willingness to afford Gordhan a fair hearing.

At 3.50pm the R186 was bid at 8.820% and asked at 8.780% from a previous 8.890%. The R207 was bid at 8.025% from a previous 8.090%. The rand was at R14.0856 to the dollar from R14.2558 previously.

Meanwhile, US treasuries showed little reaction to US September retail sales that were lower than expectations, due to better-than-expected Chinese economic data released on Friday.

US retail sales grew 0.6% in September, after declining 0.2% in August, but less than expectations of 0.7%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury note was last at 1.76% from 1.74% on Thursday.

