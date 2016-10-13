Global investors buy safe-haven gold after disappointing Chinese data

The JSE closed more than 2% weaker on Thursday as selling dominated markets around the world following unexpectedly poor trade data from China.

Official data showed China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, way below market expectations of a 3.2% drop, causing concern about the world’s second-largest economy’s health.

The data suggested recent signs of steadying in the Chinese economy might have been short-lived and thus cast more doubt as to the effect of the already record period of dovish policy by the People’s Bank of China, TreasuryOne director Wichard Cilliers said.

Global investors bought gold as a safe-haven investment due to the disappointing Chinese data and uncertainty about when the US Federal Reserve would increase interest rates.

The JSE all share closed 2.04% lower at 50,494.50 points with the top 40 down 2.31%.

Banks and financials led the declines, shedding 3.6% and 2.03% respectively. Gold miners surged 4.07%.

The sport price of gold was 0.14% higher at $1,256.30 an ounce at the JSE’s close. The Brent crude oil price had shed 0.10% to $51.70 a barrel.

Among individual shares, Anglo American closed 4.26% lower at R172.68 and Sasol was down 2.21% at R398 on the lower crude price.

Gold Fields added 4.88% to R59.78 and Harmony 4.38% to R42.64.

Platinum counter Lonmin slid 5.52% to R32.51 amid a softer platinum price, while Northam Platinum bucked the trend, climbing 4.96% to R51.

At the JSE’s close the platinum price was 0.42% weaker at $934.03/oz.

Banking stocks FirstRand shed 4.48% to R43.49 and Standard Bank 3.43% to R135.61.

Financial services company Sanlam was 2.93% lower at R62.34 and Old Mutual gave back 2.38% to R33.27.

Analysts said that, despite a slight improvement, the rand remained vulnerable against major global currencies as uncertainty over the fraud charges laid against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan continued.

In the early evening the rand was at R14.2054 to the dollar, from R14.2307 previously.

Bonds were largely unchanged as the market tracked the rand. The benchmark R186 was bid at 8.870% from 8.880% on Wednesday.

South African futures were weaker as risk-off trade gripped global markets, following the release the Chinese trade data.

At 5.50pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.71% weaker at 18,015.73 points. At the same time, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 2.63% at 44,315 points, with 50,418 contracts traded from 32,220 on Wednesday.