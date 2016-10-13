Futures track JSE and global bourses weaker

South African futures were weaker as the market followed a sharply lower JSE, which ended the day 2.04% down at 50,494.50 points, as concerns about the Chinese economy gripped market sentiment.

The blue-chip top 40 on the JSE lost 2.31%.

Official data showed China’s exports fell 10% year on year in September, way below market expectations of a 3.2% drop, causing concern about the world’s second-largest economy’s health.

Banks and financials were sharply lower amid continued uncertainty about the future of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Gordhan is set to face fraud charges in the Pretoria Regional Court on November 2.

The banking index ended 3.60% weaker and financials shed 2.03%. Food and drug retailers were 2.47% lower. Platinums dropped 2.15%.

Gold shares were in demand with the index closing 4.07% higher.

At 5.49pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.73% weaker at 18,011.42 points.

At the same time, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 2.63% at 44,315 points, with 50,418 contracts traded from 32,220 on Wednesday.