Chinese data depresses global markets

The JSE closed more than 2% weaker on Thursday as selling dominated markets around the world, following unexpectedly poor trade data from China.

Official data showed China’s exports fell 10% year-over-year in September, way below market expectations of a 3.2% drop, causing concern about the world’s second-largest economy.

The data suggested that recent signs that the Chinese economy might be steadying might have been short lived, and thus cast doubt on the People’s Bank of China’s dovish outlook, TreasuryOne director Wichard Cilliers said.

Instead, global investors bought gold as a safe-haven investment due to the disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty about when the US Federal Reserve would increase interest rates. The price of spot gold rose 0.23% to $1,257.98/oz from late trade on Wednesday.

The Fed’s federal open market committee delivered its September minutes on Wednesday evening and investors were now waiting for statements by two more Fed officials, Patrick Harker and Neel Kashkari, later on Thursday, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 5pm, the JSE closed 2.04% lower at 50,494.50 points with the top 40 down 2.31%.

Banks and financials led the decline, shedding 3.6% and 2.03% respectively. Gold miners surged 4.07% amid a firmer gold price and investor demand.

The Dow Jones was trading 0.81% weaker at the JSE’s close, the FTSE 100 was down 0.82%, the Paris CAC 40 gave back 1.25% and Germany’s Dax was down 1.09%.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank said the decision to keep US interest rates unchanged on Wednesday evening was a close call and most policymakers indicated that they would favour a rate increase soon.

Fed chairperson Janet Yellen argued that the labour market recovery still had room to run and the Fed would not want to stifle a recovery by raising rates too early.

Among individual shares, Anglo American closed 4.26% lower at R172.68 and Sasol was down 2.21% at R398.00 as the price of Brent crude dipped 0.54% to $51.47.

Gold Fields added 4.88% to R59.78 and Harmony gained 4.38% to R42.64.

Platinum counter Lonmin slid 5.52% to R32.51 amid a softer platinum price, while Northam Platinum bucked the trend, adding 4.96% to R51.00.

At the JSE’s close the platinum price was 0.42% weaker at $934.03/oz.

Banking stocks FirstRand shed 4.48% to R43.49 and Standard Bank lost 3.43% to R135.61.

Financial services companies Sanlam closed 2.93% lower at R62.34 and Old Mutual gave back 2.38% to R33.27.

Combined Motor Holdings was unchanged at R17.00 after the motor dealer said on Thursday that headline earnings per share increased 19% to 116.6c for the six months to August 31, from 98.2c a year earlier.

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings was also unchanged at R4.65 after the construction company said on Thursday it expected headline earnings per share to be between 0% and 15% higher in the six months ended August 31.

Allied Electronics fell 9.35% to R6.11 after surging more than 18% on Wednesday after the company said headline earnings per share for the half-year ended August 31 was expected to be between 51c and 56c, or between 4% and 14%, higher.