Bonds trade slightly softer in line with the weaker rand

Possibility that SA’s sovereign credit rating could be downgraded later in the year

13 October 2016 - 17:53 PM Madeleine van Niekerk
South African bonds were marginally weaker late on Thursday, as the rand continued its decline against the dollar due to local political and fiscal concerns.

The rand retreated as concern rose about the possibility that SA’s sovereign credit rating could be downgraded later in the year, and uncertainty about the future of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

At 3.53pm the R186 was bid at 8.900% and asked at 8.875% from a previous 8.880%. The R207 was bid at 8.100% and asked at 8.085% from a previous 8.085%.

The rand lost further ground on Thursday after beginning its fall immediately after Tuesday’s announcement that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was summonsed to appear in court in early November on charges of fraud.

NKC Research said most analysts believed the charges would not hold up in court and were part of a political ploy to get rid of Gordhan, who was an advocate of fiscal austerity and had vowed to eliminate wasteful expenditure in government and state-owned companies.

"Nevertheless, South African government bonds remain under pressure," they said.

