Banks and miners lead retreat as Chinese data disappoint

Banks and big diversified miners led a broad retreat on the JSE as sentiment on world markets deteriorated following the downbeat trade data from China.

Imports in the world’s biggest economy unexpectedly dropped 1.9% in September, from growth of 1.5% in August, raising concerns about the country’s economy.

The poor global sentiment coincided with mounting concern in SA’s markets over the future of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan after the National Prosecuting Authority laid fraud charges against him. Banks dropped 2.55%, bringing losses to more than 5% since Tuesday when the news broke while diversified miners dropped 1.23%, leaving the all share index off 1.23% at 50,912.10 points at lunchtime.

Analysts have associated losses in the financial stocks in particular with concern about the country’s sovereign credit rating. A downgrade of SA’s sovereign debt to subinvestment grade would lower investor confidence and result in net portfolio outflows that would weaken the rand, forcing the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates.

Sanlam Private Wealth head of online trading Gerhard Lampen said banking stocks and the rand were vulnerable in the lead-up to December, when S&P Global Ratings reviews its decision on the country’s rating.

S&P has the country’s foreign currency rating at just one notch above subinvestment grade status.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, as were their counterparts in Asia.

Among individual shares, BHP Billiton lost 3.06% to R207.81 and Anglo American dropped 2.26% to R176.28. But Gold Fields gained 5.37% to R60.06 and Sibanye Gold gained 5.45% to R41.

Among banks, FirstRand shed 3.14% to R44.10. Nedbank fell 3% to R212.14.

Truworths was 1.77% lower at R68.85 and The Foschini Group was down 3.19% at R128.27. Naspers was off 3.24% to R2,228.08

