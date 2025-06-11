Father's Day giveaway: win Samsonite gear worth R26,000

For over a century, Samsonite has been synonymous with excellence in travel, pioneering the evolution of luggage from simple wooden trunks to today’s sleek, high-performance cases and bags. Renowned for its bold design, cutting-edge technology, and innovative materials, Samsonite has consistently led the way in redefining the travel experience.

Today, the brand continues to set trends and create smart, stylish solutions for people on the move — whether for global travel, weekend getaways, or daily commuting. With an extensive range of durable, lightweight luggage, accessories, and bags, Samsonite caters to the diverse needs of modern travellers.

Central to the brand’s philosophy is the belief that the most sustainable product is the one that lasts. This commitment to durability and quality is deeply embedded in Samsonite’s heritage. Every product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand the demands of real-world use, with many manufacturing partners housing onsite labs to conduct a series of stringent trials.