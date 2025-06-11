Father's Day giveaway: win Samsonite gear worth R26,000
Enter now and you could win a set of premium Proxis Spinner suitcases and a sleek Urban-Eye laptop backpack
For over a century, Samsonite has been synonymous with excellence in travel, pioneering the evolution of luggage from simple wooden trunks to today’s sleek, high-performance cases and bags. Renowned for its bold design, cutting-edge technology, and innovative materials, Samsonite has consistently led the way in redefining the travel experience.
Today, the brand continues to set trends and create smart, stylish solutions for people on the move — whether for global travel, weekend getaways, or daily commuting. With an extensive range of durable, lightweight luggage, accessories, and bags, Samsonite caters to the diverse needs of modern travellers.
Central to the brand’s philosophy is the belief that the most sustainable product is the one that lasts. This commitment to durability and quality is deeply embedded in Samsonite’s heritage. Every product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it can withstand the demands of real-world use, with many manufacturing partners housing onsite labs to conduct a series of stringent trials.
Among the most notable examples of this philosophy is the Proxis collection, a standout in sustainable innovation. Made in Europe, Proxis features fully recyclable outer shells crafted from Roxkin — a proprietary, multilayered material developed by Samsonite. Roxkin is engineered for resilience, strength, and lightness, with the remarkable ability to bounce back into shape after impact, ensuring the luggage remains both functional and visually appealing over time.
In addition to its material innovation, Proxis is supported by the Samsonite WeCare programme, which offers a worry-free repair service and options to recycle or repurpose the case, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility and customer care.
Complementing this is the Urban-Eye collection, a modern and highly functional line designed for professionals navigating both office life and travel. With a sleek, industrial aesthetic, Urban-Eye reimagines traditional business style through a contemporary lens. The collection includes backpacks and bags made from recycled ballistic nylon with recycled polyester linings, reflecting Samsonite’s ongoing dedication to sustainability.
These pieces are not only environmentally conscious but also highly practical, offering well-thought-out compartments for organising documents, laptops, and other essentials. Designed for versatility, Urban-Eye bags adapt seamlessly to various settings — from street-side meetings to back-to-back office appointments — providing comfort and style in equal measure.
Together, the Proxis and Urban-Eye collections exemplify Samsonite’s enduring mission: to deliver innovative, high-quality products that enhance the travel and commuting experience. By combining advanced materials, thoughtful design, and a deep understanding of customer needs, Samsonite continues to empower travellers around the world.
As the brand looks to the future, it remains firmly committed to sustainability, performance, and timeless style — ensuring that every journey, no matter how far or routine, is supported by gear that is as reliable as it is refined.
Enter now to stand a chance to win
Samsonite is giving away cutting-edge travel gear worth a total of R26,000.
This incredible prize includes:
- A Samsonite Proxis Spinner 75cm;
- A Samsonite Proxis Spinner 55cm; and
- A Samsonite Urban-Eye laptop backpack.
To enter, SMS* the keyword “SamsoniteBL”, followed by your full name, email address and physical address to 48470.
Terms and conditions:
- *SMSes charged at R1,50. Errors will be charged. Free bundle SMSes do not apply.
- This competition closes on Monday, June 16 2025 at 11pm. No late entries will be accepted.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions of entry.
- Neither BusinessLIVE or any of its sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight.
- Prizes may differ in colour to those pictured and are not transferable and/or negotiable.
- Readers may enter as many times as they like.
- No persons under the age of 18 may enter.
- Winners will be notified by telephone and email.
This article was sponsored by Samsonite.