Winners of Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge to show in China

In a bold move to capitalise on China’s mounting interest in white wines, Standard Bank, the sponsor of the annual Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge, is planning to showcase the variety’s best-of-best locally produced wines at ProWine in Shanghai in November.

The annual trade exhibition targets wine buyers across mainland China and last year drew more than 27,000 delegates. With the nascent recovery in the country’s wine sector, even greater visitor numbers are anticipated this year.

The wine market in the world’s second biggest economy is expected to grow by 2.74% in 2024, thanks to a post-pandemic recovery and an increasing demand for premium wines.

“Standard Bank’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth. One of the ways we do that is by being our clients’ trusted partner for their growth. Through our Africa-China Trading Solutions in partnership with the world’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, we enable our clients to turn possibilities into opportunities, such as the ProWine Shanghai trade fair,” says Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking for Standard Bank SA.

The winners of the 2024 Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge were chosen from close to 130 entries that were received from 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 vintages. Eight of the 10 winners were 2023 vintage wines, while the remaining two were from 2022, with the retail pricing of the wines submitted ranging from R160 to R350 a bottle.

The winemakers behind each winning wine walked away with a R25,000 cash prize from Standard Bank, with the condition it be spent on an initiative benefiting the wine-worker communities involved in its production. To date the bank has donated over R2.6m to community projects, from education and youth development to housing and health.

Commenting on this year’s winning wines, judging chair Higgo Jacobs noted that entries for the Challenge had come from 20 different origins. “Stellenbosch Wine of Origin was the clear winner, accounting for six of the top 10 wines. What makes the achievement even more noteworthy is that Stellenbosch accounts for just 8% of SA’s 32,000ha of chenin blanc vineyards.”