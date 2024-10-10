Winners of Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge to show in China
Bank set to help drive growth in the SA wine industry through exhibition at Shanghai’s ProWine trade fair
In a bold move to capitalise on China’s mounting interest in white wines, Standard Bank, the sponsor of the annual Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge, is planning to showcase the variety’s best-of-best locally produced wines at ProWine in Shanghai in November.
The annual trade exhibition targets wine buyers across mainland China and last year drew more than 27,000 delegates. With the nascent recovery in the country’s wine sector, even greater visitor numbers are anticipated this year.
The wine market in the world’s second biggest economy is expected to grow by 2.74% in 2024, thanks to a post-pandemic recovery and an increasing demand for premium wines.
“Standard Bank’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth. One of the ways we do that is by being our clients’ trusted partner for their growth. Through our Africa-China Trading Solutions in partnership with the world’s largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, we enable our clients to turn possibilities into opportunities, such as the ProWine Shanghai trade fair,” says Simone Cooper, head of Business and Commercial Banking for Standard Bank SA.
The winners of the 2024 Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge were chosen from close to 130 entries that were received from 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 vintages. Eight of the 10 winners were 2023 vintage wines, while the remaining two were from 2022, with the retail pricing of the wines submitted ranging from R160 to R350 a bottle.
The winemakers behind each winning wine walked away with a R25,000 cash prize from Standard Bank, with the condition it be spent on an initiative benefiting the wine-worker communities involved in its production. To date the bank has donated over R2.6m to community projects, from education and youth development to housing and health.
Commenting on this year’s winning wines, judging chair Higgo Jacobs noted that entries for the Challenge had come from 20 different origins. “Stellenbosch Wine of Origin was the clear winner, accounting for six of the top 10 wines. What makes the achievement even more noteworthy is that Stellenbosch accounts for just 8% of SA’s 32,000ha of chenin blanc vineyards.”
Highlighting SA’s flagship grape [at ProWine] is as much a win for the producers of the winning line-up as it is for Brand SAKen Forrester, Chenin Blanc Association chair
Chenin Blanc Association chair Ken Forrester said the planned ProWine stand dedicated to this year’s winning wines represented a significant step in bringing SA's signature white grape to new audiences.
“In recent years, white wines have been finding increasing favour with consumers in China,” he said.
“Rising anecdotal evidence from e-retailers and on-consumption purveyors points to a growing appetite for white wines, and notably among younger wine lovers keen to expand their wine repertoires. This seems to be the pattern in major and second-tier cities where disposable income is highest. In these centres it appears consumers are starting to choose whites for their own enjoyment as opposed to when buying wines for others.
“The trend makes it an opportune time to highlight chenin blanc’s stylistic versatility and food-friendly qualities. With all its reported setbacks in recent times, China remains one of the world’s top 10 wine-consuming nations.
“Highlighting SA’s flagship grape [at ProWine] is as much a win for the producers of the winning line-up as it is for Brand SA”.
Though the composition of the judging panel for the Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge changes every year to ensure fresh thinking and insights, there has been a remarkable consistency in the winning line-up from year to year with many of the same producer names appearing, Forrester said.
“All wines are tasted blind. They go through several rigorous rounds before making it into the final selection and there is always robust debate in choosing the winners. As a matter of principle, we welcome innovation and experimentation as that is what keeps the chenin category relevant and flourishing. But at the same time, our priority [is] to identify the quality signifiers in each wine — the fruit intensity and length, the balance and, in the case of wooding, evidence of good integration of oak and fine lees work.”
International judge Madeleine Stenwreth — a Master of Wine based in Sweden — was excited by the energy and stylistic versatility of the wines under review: “There were delicate, understated wines exhibiting a pristine, crystalline focus; flinty, nervy wines that need time to unfurl and also rich but precise wines with textural depth and piercing acidity.”
Standard Bank 2024 Chenin Blanc Top 10 Challenge winners, listed alphabetically:
- Anthonij Rupert Cape of Good Hope Van Lill Chenin Blanc 2023
- Flagstone Paradigm Chenin Blanc Reserve 2023
- Kleine Zalze Family Reserve Chenin Blanc 2023
- Knorhoek Chenin Blanc 2022
- Lievland Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2023
- Nabygelegen Rudmatis Chenin Blanc 2022
- Stellenrust Secrets & Lies Chenin Blanc 2023
- Stellenrust Old Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023
- Stellenrust Next FN Level Old Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023
- Zevenwacht Z Collection Chenin Blanc 2023
Stellenrust is the most consistent winner in the history of the Challenge, having featured in the line-up with multiple wines over the years. Anthonij Rupert is a repeat winner, as are Flagstone and Lievland. First-time winners are Knorhoek and Zevenwacht.
