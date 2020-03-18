Lifestyle / Travel & Food Winemakers play to their strengths to define regional identities Specialisation is a survival skill, so the Regional Wine Series pinpoints signature wines from different parts of SA BL PREMIUM

When it comes to wine, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of parochial thinking. Just look at France. The most celebrated wine-producing country in the world is as delineated as it is imitated. If you want the best cabernet blends, you know to go to Bordeaux. For chardonnay and pinot, Burgundy’s the place to be, the Rhône is renowned for its shiraz blends, Champagne for its bubbly, and the south for its crisp rosé.

Outside France, Mendoza in Argentina is acclaimed for its malbec, while Marlborough (on the South Island of New Zealand) has acquired a formidable reputation for their sauvignon blancs.