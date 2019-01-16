HOTEL REVIEW | 15 on Orange, Cape Town
This modern 'urban oasis' is perfectly located to explore the city bowl, says Claire Keeton
LOCATION
Flanking the Cape Town Gardens, which go back to when Jan van Riebeeck planted the "Company's Garden" in 1652, this hotel is perfectly located to explore the city bowl.
Overlooking the Iziko SA Museum, with African palaeontology, archaeology and zoology collections, 15 On Orange is across the gardens from the Iziko SA National Gallery, the SA Jewish Museum and the Holocaust Museum, and next to the Planetarium.
Table Mountain is barely 5km away and the V&A Waterfront only 4km.
STYLE
It calls itself an "urban oasis" and the five-star hotel lives up to this - with 75 indoor plants installed during a major refurbishment recently and more to come.
Floor to (high) ceiling glass windows, which let in sunlight and mountain views, are another element of its style, which smoothly combines green hipness with city slickness.
The hotel is a trendy hangout and on summer "Daycation" Sundays, DJs play to visitors on the expanded pool deck.
ROOMS
My 6th-floor room had an unrivalled view of Table Mountain and Lion's Head.
The curved windows amplified the feeling of space in the bedroom, with its king-size bed and uncluttered modern decor.
A long Mikasa ebony desk divided the bedroom from the living area with a couch, armchairs, bar fridge and coffee station.
THE FACILITIES
Whether you want to drink in style or work on deadline, this hotel, with its red carpet and marble in the entrance, has what you want.
The Atrium Bar adjacent to the pool has cityscape views. Guests at the wine bar in the lobby catch the light of the huge chandelier.
Five boardrooms, four meeting rooms and a conference room are among the facilities.
The hotel has Cape Town's largest hybrid photovoltaic and thermal project on its roof, providing all the electricity and heat it needs.
The Suntra Spa looks peaceful and the gym is fully equipped and modern.
EATING
The Savour restaurant has a fresh menu offering quality bistro and fusion food, through to more hearty dishes.
Honey chilli-glazed prawn starters, Teriyaki Norwegian salmon with ginger and miso butter for mains and an irresistible orange and passion-fruit curd tartlet for dessert left me delighted.
Executive chef Tamsyn Wells said: "We've introduced many more food options than we have previously had on our menus, including lighter food options and a range of new dishes taking into account a multitude of food preferences, healthy living and dietary requirements."
The breakfast buffet had everything from fresh fruit and pastries to cooked dishes.
TO-DO LIST
Two treasured Cape Town landmarks are minutes from 15 On Orange: The Long Street Baths and the Labia Theatre.
The Labia at 68 Orange is Cape Town's oldest independent art-movie cinema.
The historic Long Street Baths with its mosaics and heated swimming pool, dates back to 1908 - and Capetonians still stream through its wrought-iron turnstiles.
The baths also have Turkish-style sauna and steam rooms, which males and females use on alternate days, so check before you go.
BEST TIME TO GO
You can visit any time of year and get blue skies, wind and grey drizzle within hours, while the top of the mountain has its own (usually colder) climate.
Spring and autumn are less crowded and windy than summer, which is also gorgeous.
RATES
From R2,500 per room off season, to R4,500 per room in high season.
BOOKING
Call 021-469-8000 or visit marriott.com
– Keeton was a guest at 15 on Orange Hotel, Autograph Collection.