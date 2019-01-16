HOTEL REVIEW | 15 on Orange, Cape Town

LOCATION

Flanking the Cape Town Gardens, which go back to when Jan van Riebeeck planted the "Company's Garden" in 1652, this hotel is perfectly located to explore the city bowl.

Overlooking the Iziko SA Museum, with African palaeontology, archaeology and zoology collections, 15 On Orange is across the gardens from the Iziko SA National Gallery, the SA Jewish Museum and the Holocaust Museum, and next to the Planetarium.

Table Mountain is barely 5km away and the V&A Waterfront only 4km.

STYLE

It calls itself an "urban oasis" and the five-star hotel lives up to this - with 75 indoor plants installed during a major refurbishment recently and more to come.

Floor to (high) ceiling glass windows, which let in sunlight and mountain views, are another element of its style, which smoothly combines green hipness with city slickness.