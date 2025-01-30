Honor sets new benchmark in SA with launch of ‘unbreakable’ X9c AI smartphone
Meet the country’s first mid-range device that offers flagship-level AI capabilities
Global technology brand HONOR unveiled the eagerly awaited HONOR X9c at an experiential launch event on January 29.
The latest addition to HONOR’s acclaimed X Series, the release of this device is impossible to ignore: it’s setting a new benchmark in the local mid-range smartphone market.
The HONOR X9c blends exceptional durability with a long-lasting battery life, stunning display quality, impressive photography capabilities and an advanced AI experience. With its lightweight design that elevates premium aesthetics to new levels, it comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag — the recommended retail price starts at R10,999.
“We are incredibly proud to introduce the HONOR X9c Unbreakable AI Smartphone to SA. This is our first mid-range device that brings flagship-level AI capabilities to the local market. This innovation marks a significant milestone for HONOR as we continue to lead the conversation in both AI technology and the foldable smartphone space. With a focus on providing competitive pricing and cutting-edge features, we’re making advanced technology accessible for South Africans,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR SA.
HONOR SA has seen exceptional growth, with the business expanding by 180% by the end of 2024. The company achieved a significant milestone, selling 1 million units, reflecting the increasing trust and loyalty of its customers.
“In addition to strong sales in smartphones, HONOR also experienced a notable rise in tablet sales, underscoring our broadening product portfolio and commitment to meeting the diverse needs of consumers. Brand awareness surged to 80% in 2024, driven by an increased Google search volume, which highlights the growing recognition of HONOR as a leading technology brand,” says Zhou.
The company continues to strengthen its presence in SA by fostering deeper relationships with their stakeholders, solidifying its position as the most trusted brand in the market.
Highlights of the new HONOR X9c
Here are five highlights of this groundbreaking new smartphone, which is set to inspire tech-savvy South Africans to switch to HONOR:
1. Redefining durability and innovation
HONOR addresses South Africans’ phone-drop fears with the revolutionary HONOR X9c. Featuring the next-gen HONOR Anti-Drop Display, it boasts ultra-tempered glass and a bézier curve design for unmatched durability, surviving drops from up to 2m. With a 166% boost in reliability over its predecessor, it offers ultimate peace of mind.
Built to endure, the HONOR X9c’s three-layer waterproof structure, IP65M water and dust resistance and wet hand touch control make it a true durability champion, functioning even after five minutes underwater at 25cm. This is innovation built to impress and last.
2. Enduring power with enhanced safety and fast charging
Made to last longer and then outlast all expectations, the HONOR X9c impresses with the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery. This new standard in battery innovation is the largest capacity available today.
From Table Mountain to the Drakensburg, you can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of Online video playback on a single charge.
To enhance durability, the battery features an Armor-level Protective Coating and a specialised safety coating that works with the HONOR Power Management System to isolate the electrodes in extreme conditions. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, delivering up to 20 hours of audio calls in -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls in 55°C.
Additionally, AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. The AI Safe Charging System ensures safe and efficient charging, providing even more peace of mind while powering up.
3. Exceptional visual display for optimal immersion
If all the colours, cultures, languages and landscapes of SA were to be captured in one picture, the HONOR X9c would be the screen you’d want to view it on. It makes it possible to see infinite details, amplified by a subconscious feeling that you have experienced more of the world around you.
The HONOR X9c comes alive with a 6.78″ Eye-comfort OLED Display, which supports 1.07 billion colours and a 1.5K resolution, delivering vibrant hues and breathtaking details for a more immersive viewing experience.
With a high refresh rate of 120Hz, the display showcases incredibly smooth motion and improved responsiveness for a more fluid interface.
In addition, the display ensures an exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience with its industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4,000 nits. The HONOR X9c also guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with eye-comfort features such as 3,840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming.
4. AI-powered smartphone photography experience
Packed with a robust 108MP ultra-sensing camera featuring a 1/1.67″ large sensor, the HONOR X9c captures images with exceptional detail and enhanced brightness. Leveraging its 9-in-1 pixel binning technology equivalent to a pixel size of 1.92μm, this main camera enables users to take well-lit and sharp images in any lighting scenarios.
With 3x Lossless Zoom and three distinct portrait modes — 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait — users can create stunning portrait shots with diverse focal lengths.
To elevate the photography experience, the main camera is equipped with OIS, effectively reducing blurring and shakiness for ultra-clear images.
Better still, the HONOR X9c integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser, enhancing image quality and streamlining photo editing on smartphones.
5. Smart user experience in a stylish design
Sleek and lightweight, the HONOR X9c is powered by the latest MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, to create a personalised experience, enriched with intelligent features including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal and Parallel Space.
Its ultra-slim design — it weighs just 189g and measures 7.98mm in thickness — is further refined with a titanium finish.
Available in a choice of two captivating colourways — Titanium Black and Jade Cyan — the Honor X9c will be available for purchase from February 7.
This article was sponsored by HONOR.
*The HONOR X9c is “unbreakable” subject to Ts & Cs and a drop resistance of 2m.