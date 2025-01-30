Honor sets new benchmark in SA with launch of ‘unbreakable’ X9c AI smartphone

Built to endure, the HONOR X9c’s three-layer waterproof structure, IP65M water and dust resistance and wet hand touch control make it a true durability champion, functioning even after five minutes underwater at 25cm. This is innovation built to impress and last.

2. Enduring power with enhanced safety and fast charging

Made to last longer and then outlast all expectations, the HONOR X9c impresses with the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6,600mAh silicon-carbon battery. This new standard in battery innovation is the largest capacity available today.

From Table Mountain to the Drakensburg, you can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of Online video playback on a single charge.

To enhance durability, the battery features an Armor-level Protective Coating and a specialised safety coating that works with the HONOR Power Management System to isolate the electrodes in extreme conditions. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -30°C to 55°C, delivering up to 20 hours of audio calls in -30°C and 30 hours of audio calls in 55°C.

Additionally, AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. The AI Safe Charging System ensures safe and efficient charging, providing even more peace of mind while powering up.

3. Exceptional visual display for optimal immersion

If all the colours, cultures, languages and landscapes of SA were to be captured in one picture, the HONOR X9c would be the screen you’d want to view it on. It makes it possible to see infinite details, amplified by a subconscious feeling that you have experienced more of the world around you.

The HONOR X9c comes alive with a 6.78″ Eye-comfort OLED Display, which supports 1.07 billion colours and a 1.5K resolution, delivering vibrant hues and breathtaking details for a more immersive viewing experience.

With a high refresh rate of 120Hz, the display showcases incredibly smooth motion and improved responsiveness for a more fluid interface.

In addition, the display ensures an exceptionally sharp and clear viewing experience with its industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4,000 nits. The HONOR X9c also guarantees a comfortable viewing experience with eye-comfort features such as 3,840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming.

4. AI-powered smartphone photography experience

Packed with a robust 108MP ultra-sensing camera featuring a 1/1.67″ large sensor, the HONOR X9c captures images with exceptional detail and enhanced brightness. Leveraging its 9-in-1 pixel binning technology equivalent to a pixel size of 1.92μm, this main camera enables users to take well-lit and sharp images in any lighting scenarios.