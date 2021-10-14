Hey there, Shutterbug!

If you want a phone with incredible camera capabilities that doesn't break your budget, choose Huawei's new nova 8i. The mid-range smartphone with its flagship 64-megapixel quad AI camera, is compact with a vivid 6.67-inch Edgeless Display, a huge 4300 mAh battery, Huawei SuperCharge and the camera setup you’ve been waiting for.

At a glance, you’ll see that the Nova 8i’s quad camera line-up includes an impressive 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Fitted with a larger sensor (which can get more light intake) the main, 64-megapixel camera is able to take vivid high-resolution photos. So big and clear, you could easily print out your photos as posters.

One of our favourite photography features on the nova 8i is SuperNight Shot 2.0. If you’ve ever felt a pang of jealousy seeing dramatic street scenes or cityscapes and wondered why you can't achieve the same look and feel in low light, Huawei's got your back. Using a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm, this mode will automatically push HDR to the max. Night mode on the nova 8i means bright images, no matter the time of day, and SuperNight Shot 2.0 is a powerful tool you’ll definitely be using again and again.

The nova 8i’s ultra-wide-angle camera is ideal for taking a photo of all of your friends (without cutting anyone off!), a striking mountain range landscape or really tall building, you’ll use this lens when you want to take it all in … because now you can. And if you’ve struggled before with shots that focus on the background instead of your crew, you’ll also love the depth camera which blurs out the background beautifully – it’s almost like magic.

Now that spring has sprung and everything is starting to look lush again, we can’t wait to stop and smell (and photograph) the flowers. To get the most of those summer-loving shots, the nova 8i’s super macro mode will be handy, especially considering that you can get as close as 4cm. And for portraits that pop, the Nova 8i has three modes to explore. One is with a wider aperture where you have a bright location and rich background but want to control the depth of field. The second is in HDR mode for bright portraits (without worrying about where the light hits) and then there’s the aperture mode which creates a natural bokeh effect.

There’s no doubt you’ll be using the nova 8i to take loads of photos and videos so you’ll be grateful to know that it comes with an internal storage of 128GB - more than enough space to save all of those memories. Browsing through your gallery is always a pleasure on the nova 8i thanks to the phone’s full HD+ resolution and yes, you will really be able to capture it all because the Nova 8i supports Huawei SuperCharge. When your battery is getting low, you can easily get your phone to full charge in just 38 minutes. That’s less than one episode of your favourite TV show.

So the question is really why would you spend more on a flagship smartphone when you can easily find something within your budget that has the exact camera you want? That’s Huawei’s new nova 8i, a robust, mid-range smartphone with premium photography capabilities and plenty other powerful features to discover.

This article was paid for by Huawei.