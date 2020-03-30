Lifestyle / Technology Lockdown demand starts to overwhelm online services Hipsters sneered at for fetishising vinyl records and 20-year-old PlayStations have the last laugh BL PREMIUM

Only a couple of weeks into a coronavirus-enforced quarantine, it is hard to imagine what the world will look like in a year’s time. But a pessimist is never disappointed, so here are some very early predictions of the situation this technology writer might be reporting on a year from now.

It’s early 2020: our tech-assisted lockdown starts well. There has never been a better time in history to be self-isolating, we say — all those videos of people singing from balconies, the FaceTime “quarantinis” offering a virtual cocktail hour, the group video catch-ups on Zoom and Houseparty with old friends near and far.