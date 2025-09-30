Senna’s legacy sealed in Automotive Hall of Fame, three decades on

Ayrton Senna took 41 Grand Prix victories and three world titles. Picture: REUTERS
Three decades after his death, triple Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna has been inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.
Founded in 1939 in New York City by a group called the Automobile Old Timers, the Automotive Hall of Fame and museum is located in Dearborn, Michigan, and honours those who have had a significant effect on the automotive industry.
Held on September 25 in Detroit, the 2025 induction ceremony hailed the Brazilian legend’s extraordinary contributions to motorsport and his enduring influence on automotive innovation and crash safety.
Senna’s induction celebrated his success in Formula One, but also his passion, unmatched driving skill and indomitable spirit.
An idol to millions and regarded as one of the best drivers of all time, the Brazilian died after crashing in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola while leading in his Williams-Renault.
To commemorate the milestone, Honda showcased Ayrton Senna’s iconic 1992 McLaren Honda MP4/7 Formula One car. Picture: JASON LOUDERMILK
To commemorate the milestone, Honda showcased his iconic 1992 McLaren Honda MP4/7 Formula One car. Toyoharu Tanabe, a member of the Honda F1 team during Senna’s era and now with HRC Sakura, attended the ceremony and shared his thoughts:
“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ayrton Senna and his family on his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame,” said Tanabe. “It is an honour for Honda to see Senna join our founders, Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa, in the Hall of Fame.”
Over his 11 seasons in Formula One, Senna achieved three world championships (1988, 1990 and 1991), 41 Grand Prix victories, 65 pole positions, 80 podium finishes and six wins at the Monaco Grand Prix (the most by any driver to date).
The Brazilian was particularly revered for his wet weather driving ability, highlighted in famed performances such as his victories in the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix and the 1993 European Grand Prix.
NEWS
Senna’s legacy sealed in Automotive Hall of Fame, three decades on
Induction ceremony hails Brazilian legend’s extraordinary contributions to motorsport and influence on automotive innovation and crash safety
Senna’s Honda V10 F1 engine to be auctioned in August
South African Champion tells SA’s colourful race history
