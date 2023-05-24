Get car insurance that ticks all the boxes

When it comes to car insurance, what you want is comprehensive cover at a great price, backed up by awesome claims service. That way, if worse comes to worst, you can sit back and relax, knowing your insurer will take care of everything.

Click here to get a car insurance quote from OUTsurance.

Get comprehensive cover

When choosing a car insurance product, don’t settle for anything but the best. You need to know your insurer will be able to provide cover in case of bumper bashings, smash and grab incidents, theft and hijacking, fire damage, intentional damage and third-party damages for which you are liable.

Your car insurance should also provide cover for damage resulting from "acts of nature" such as rain, floods, storms and hail. Not all insurers offer this as part of their standard cover.

In addition to looking at "what's covered" and "what’s not covered", you should consider the following:

Is your insurer charging a fixed excess regardless of the value of the claim or percentage-based excess (which means a fixed percentage of the claim amount)?

Does your insurer charge any additional excesses (such as additional amounts payable on top of your standard excess amount)?

How often does your insurer update the excess amounts? After every claim or only after 12 months of cover?

What is the typical premium increase of your insurer?

Pay the best price possible

One of the many ways OUTsurance manages to save money for its clients is by asking lots of questions. This allows the insurer to calculate the right premium based on your unique circumstances. So, if you're a low-risk client, you may end up paying much less than anywhere else.

If you’re not already insured with OUTsurance, you can also take part in the company's ongoing promotion and ask it to beat your current car insurance premium.

Get a quote now and OUTsurance will do a cost comparison based on your excess, monthly premium and any additional extras. The insurer is so confident it can beat your current car insurance premium that you can ask for a payment of R500 if it can't offer you a better deal.

And, if you’ve been with your current insurer for the past three years without submitting a car insurance claim and OUTsurance can't beat your current cost, you can ask for a payment of R1,500 instead.

Enjoy awesome claims service

When it comes to claims, you need a dedicated team of experts you can trust to be there when you need them most.

In the 2022 calendar year alone, OUTsurance paid out more than R620m in claims — including authorised vehicle claims — within 1.95 working days on average.

And if you don’t claim? At OUTsurance, you will receive an OUTbonus that gives you 10% of your paid premiums back in cash after three claim-free years. If you remain claim free for another two years, you'll receive a further 10%, and then 10% of your paid premiums back for every claim-free year thereafter.

Get even more OUT

To summarise, at OUTsurance you get all the following, as part of the company's standard insurance product offering:

Your premiums are reviewed only once a year on the renewal date of your policy, not after each claim submitted.

not after each claim submitted. You get a cash OUTbonus if you remain claim free for three years.

You get access to 24/7 Help@OUT emergency roadside assistance, 365 days of the year. This includes the services of an emergency locksmith and towing service, or if you need someone to help you change a flat tyre or jumpstart your vehicle.

After registering on the OUTsurance app, you can request 24/7 Panic Assistance where the closest medical or armed response team is sent to your location.

You get access to OUTsurance's list of preferred service providers (including panelbeaters, towing operators, locksmiths), who operate according to the highest standards and are backed with the necessary guarantees.

Click here to get a car insurance quote from OUTsurance.

This article was sponsored by OUTsurance.