Lifestyle / Motoring

Elegance meets intelligence in the new Mercedes S-Class

Whether you're behind the wheel or in the passenger seat, this sedan offers a luxuriously hi-tech travel experience

13 July 2022 - 15:11
The sumptuous interiors of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Picture: Supplied/Mercedes-Benz
The new S-Class, the centrepiece of the Mercedes-Benz line-up, is characterised by elegance, quality and intelligence. The pride of its engineers, designers and craftspeople, it lights the way forward for the brand, using hi-tech innovations to redefine luxury.

With an emphasis on connectivity, autonomy and digitalisation, the seventh-generation S-Class has become more intelligent in many areas, delivering a driving experience that’s in a league of its own.

Its diesel variants, particularly the 282bhp S 350 d, are equipped standard with Mercedes's cutting-edge MBUX operating system running on a 12.8″ OLED central display, plus a 12.3″ digital driver display. 

This system's learning algorithms use internal cameras to recognise and anticipate the wishes and intentions of the S-Class's occupants. It does this by interpreting hand gestures and head direction, responding with the corresponding vehicle functions.

Ambient lighting breathes life and energy into the S-Class's sumptuous interiors; the colour can be customised to create an all-round feel-good ambience. Other noteworthy features include a Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system, automatic climate control and retractable door handles that can be unlocked without a key thanks to Keyless-Go, to name a few.

With a grown grille, the S-Class's body-sides and flanks are magnificently surfaced and prominent — stating the vehicle's authority at rest and in motion. While the head and taillights contain the most phenomenally complex illumination technology, beaming a clear path as you trailblaze your way through the city and your industry.

The new S-Class truly lives up to its superior positioning in the Mercedes-Benz line-up. Whether you’re sitting in the passenger seat or behind the wheel, expect a luxuriously hi-tech travel experience. 

Visit Mercedes-Benz.co.za to configure your very own S-Class.

