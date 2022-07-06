New Merc S-class and Maybach S-class are luxury personified
Stepping into these elegant sedans is like stepping into a world of success, where your comfort is a top priority
What commands more respect than a vehicle that exudes presence and esteem? Introducing the new Mercedes-Benz S-class.
Designed to take the lead in any situation, the S-class fuses perfect exterior proportions with the best modern interior features; it’s luxury personified.
The elongated shape of the S-class looks more elegant than any other sedan on the road, yet the rear-axle steering of this machine makes it able to weave and turn like a compact car. It provides an unprecedented driving experience with a focus on offering you comfort and safety technologies you can rely on.
Whether you’re a partner at the firm or the CEO of a multinational, stepping into an S-Class will set the tone for your day. Comfort is a priority from the driver’s seat to the rear seats, which sport seat massagers. There’s climate control and colourful ambient lighting that can be customised to promote a sense of wellbeing on your journey.
Then there’s the new generation MBUX infotainment system. Commanded with voice control or via touchscreen, this intelligent system is designed to learn your needs over time, adapting the car's temperature, the music and your navigation routes for a tailored driving experience.
Next level luxury
For those who wish to elevate their journey to the ultimate level of luxury, there's the Mercedes-Maybach S-class.
With its two-tone paintwork and chrome finishes, the stately Maybach S-class is designed to leave you speechless.
The greater length of this vehicle, its longer wheelbase and wider rear doors, mean the interior is supremely spacious, allowing it to serve as an exclusive lounge or a multifunctional working environment.
And, as you step into this world of success on wheels, you’ll note no detail has been overlooked to ensure your comfort — from the tailor-made leather upholstery and MBUX infotainment system, to the calf massagers in the rear seats to pacify tension after a taxing day.
Whether you need a folding desk or champagne flutes, in the Maybach S-class, your wish is paramount.
Visit Mercedes-Benz.co.za to configure your very own S-class or Maybach S-class.
This article was paid for by Mercedes-Benz.