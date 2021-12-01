The Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of luxury and personalisation

The Range Rover is the epitome of style, status and the spirit of adventure. The fifth generation will arrive in SA in 2022 and, according to Jaguar Land Rover design director Massimo Frascella, it has been a true labour of love, something that is clear in every facet from the sleek exterior design to the luxurious interior.

It is even more apparent in the flagship models that come from the brand’s dedicated special vehicle operations (SVO) division. Michael van der Sande, MD of SVO, says that the division exists to amplify the core character of the Range Rover and other Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, and while this can include a range of bespoke options, it also means creating the new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid models.

Both are available as standard (five seat) or long wheelbase (five or seven) models, each offering the best in design, luxury and technology while having two very different personalities.