The Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of luxury and personalisation
It’s attention to detail that really sets the Range Rover SV models apart from the rest of the range — and from rivals
The Range Rover is the epitome of style, status and the spirit of adventure. The fifth generation will arrive in SA in 2022 and, according to Jaguar Land Rover design director Massimo Frascella, it has been a true labour of love, something that is clear in every facet from the sleek exterior design to the luxurious interior.
It is even more apparent in the flagship models that come from the brand’s dedicated special vehicle operations (SVO) division. Michael van der Sande, MD of SVO, says that the division exists to amplify the core character of the Range Rover and other Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, and while this can include a range of bespoke options, it also means creating the new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid models.
Both are available as standard (five seat) or long wheelbase (five or seven) models, each offering the best in design, luxury and technology while having two very different personalities.
SV Serenity is all about pure luxury with subtle accents to emphasise its exclusivity, and the use of the latest materials, including many that are sustainable, to offer the highest levels of quality and comfort.
The designers aimed to make the interior feel more like home, a place where you can feel as relaxed or focused as you wish. The rear seats are lighter in colour than those at the front, a way to differentiate the two seating areas and provide a focus on those seated in the back.
New mosaic embroidery in the seats enhances the luxury feel, while the mosaic marquetry has been created by hand-laying individual pieces of wood to create a beautiful effect and demonstrate meticulous attention to detail.
Exterior highlights that differentiate the SV Serenity from other models include Corinthian Bronze accents and the option of a Corinthian Bronze contrasting roof.
SV Intrepid, on the other hand, boasts a sporty and dynamic nature with dark exterior colours, blackened badging, Anthracite metal highlights on the grille, and Graphite Atlas finishes, all of which contribute to a more purposeful overall appearance.
The interior of SV Intrepid models features monotone semi-aniline Ebony leather or the choice of Rosewood colour seats up front and Ebony leather seats at the rear. Alternatively you can choose a Light Cloud with Cinder Grey non-leather Ultrafabrics trim which uses wool and Kvadrat materials.
Then there are the ceramic elements, used for the first time in the automotive industry. These include a ceramic surface on the gear-shifter in white for SV Serenity and black for SV Intrepid, as well as for the exterior badging. It is this attention to detail that really sets the Range Rover SV models apart from the rest of the range and from rivals.
Both SV models are available with the sumptuous Executive Class Comfort Plus seating for two or three in the rear, however — for the ultimate in luxury — nothing beats the new SV Signature Suite in the long wheelbase versions.
The SV Signature Suite incorporates a full length centre console that includes an electrically deployable Club Table. This exquisitely crafted aluminium and wood table rises elegantly from inside the console at the push of a button, making it a work of art in itself. It can be turned to be used by either of the two rear passengers, who sit in reclining seats that offer the full first class experience, together with a range of massage settings.
In addition, there is a control screen between the seats and two 13.1-inch entertainment screens mounted on the back of the front seats, perfect for relaxing and watching a movie.
If relaxation is what you are after then the SV Signature Suite also features a fridge that can accommodate a bottle of champagne, and there are two SV‑designed Dartington crystal flutes that fit perfectly into electrically deployable cup holders.
There are also a number of USB and ports, a wireless charging pad and sockets to power your laptop.
The passion for design and luxury is evident in every part of the new Range Rover, reflecting the obsession for quality that exists within the SVO division.
“In the case of the Range Rover, this means injecting even more luxury into every part of the car,” says Van der Sande. “With more choice than ever before, our customers will be able to create a new Range Rover SV that truly reflects their personality, their dreams, their desires. That is how we interpret modern luxury.”
This article was paid for by Land Rover.